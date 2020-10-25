Our sincere sympathy in the loss of a “special”

Man -have known Vernon & Gloria for a long time ! He was always a very pleasant guy to deal with -(as I use to work at the Mascoutah

Mill back in the 70’s & Vernon was always full

Of laughs and funny stories thru the many years that I worked at the Mill ! Had a great time with talking with both Vernon & Gloria

at the many Alumni get togethers for Mascoutah graduates! ( Vernon was always the oldest graduate in attendance ! My husband & I have been living at the Brightly Senior Living in Mascoutah & I’ve had a chance to visit with him there many times ! Bless your family for having such a great Dad - Grandfather & friend

You’ll treasure the many memories you’ve shared with him through the years ! They will always be carried in your hearts !

Vicki & Ralph Wildy

Friend