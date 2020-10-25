1/2
Vernon J. Andres
1924 - 2020
Vernon J.
Andres
September 12, 1924 - October 20, 2020
MASCOUTAH, Illinois - Vernon J. Andres, 96, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 12, 1924 in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
He was a retired carpenter and farmer, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, charter member of Mascoutah Evening Lion's Club, lifetime member of Carpenter's Union Local 662, Freeburg, IL and a U. S. Army/Air Corp WW II veteran..
He is preceded in death by his parents, George J. and Aurelia L., nee Weiss, Andres, wife, Gloria L., nee Clayton, Andres, son, Bruce Andres, son-in-law, Bruce Owen, brother, Dean Andres, and sister-in-law, Colleen Bomar.
Vernon is survived by his three children, Paul (Candy) Andres of Mascoutah, IL, Gail Owen of Mascoutah, IL, Clay (Wendy) Andres of Freeburg, IL; six grandchildren, Chad Andres, Cynthia (Brent) Yokley, Rhett (Laura) Owen, Ethan (Leana) Owen, Joshua (Jenna) Andres, and Kaitlin (Mikal) Guffey; step-granddaughter, Cassie (Steve) Schubert; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Andres; nieces and a nephew.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Rd, Suite 240, St. Louis, MO 63119. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 PM Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 12 PM Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with The Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
OCT
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathy in the loss of a “special”
Man -have known Vernon & Gloria for a long time ! He was always a very pleasant guy to deal with -(as I use to work at the Mascoutah
Mill back in the 70’s & Vernon was always full
Of laughs and funny stories thru the many years that I worked at the Mill ! Had a great time with talking with both Vernon & Gloria
at the many Alumni get togethers for Mascoutah graduates! ( Vernon was always the oldest graduate in attendance ! My husband & I have been living at the Brightly Senior Living in Mascoutah & I’ve had a chance to visit with him there many times ! Bless your family for having such a great Dad - Grandfather & friend
You’ll treasure the many memories you’ve shared with him through the years ! They will always be carried in your hearts !
Vicki & Ralph Wildy
Friend
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss and prayers to the family. I enjoyed talking to him if I was hauling grain for him or taking to him at the fish stand at the homecoming. He was a great guy!
Bob Littrell
Friend
October 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers
Toni and Phillip Hoehner
Friend
