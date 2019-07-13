Vernon Nolte Vernon H. Nolte, 87 years of Dupo, IL, born November 3, 1931 in Dupo, IL., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. Vernon was a retired meat cutter from Fred Nolte's Dupo Bi-Rite. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Dupo, IL., the Meat Cutter's Local Union 534, Columbia Blue Lodge 474 AF & A.M., the Ainad Shriners, past member of the Dupo Volunteer Fire Department and he was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Surviving are his wife, Rosella Nolte, nee Bicklein, his two daughters, Melissa (Robert) Karn and Andrea (Troy) Harget, his granddaughter, Lindsay Harget, his sister, Dolores Howard, he is also survived by nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Dolores Nolte-Hickman, his son-in-law, John Steven Hickman, and his parents, Fred and Helen, nee Lindemann, Nolte. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the Dupo Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL. Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., and an hour before the service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the First Congregational Church in Dupo, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the First Congregational Church in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Bob Lee and Rev. Kim Brinkmann, officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Bohnemeier Cemetery, East Carondelet, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 13, 2019