Vernon Reiniger Vernon G. Reiniger, age 83, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on December 29, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, died after a two-and-a-half-year battle with lung cancer (Mesothelioma) asbestos inhaled, on July 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was raised at Holy Cross Cemetery where is father was Sexton for 32 years. He lived his entire life on Holy Cross Rd. Vernon was a graduate of St. Philip Grade School, Assumption High School and Washington University with a Certificate in Real Estate. He retired at the age of 55, after 37 years with Union Electric Company, now Ameren, 17 years as a draftsman in the engineering department and 20 years in the real estate department. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and the St. Clair County Farm Bureau. Vernon served in the Illinois National Guard Reserves from 1959 to 1966 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He loved his many German Shephard dogs and his cat, Alley. Vernon loved the outdoors and hoped one day to own a farm. Vernon loved all sports, but especially baseball, bowling, and golf. After retiring, he enjoyed gardening, growing alfalfa, and harvesting with his two-cylinder John Deere tractors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo W. and Nellie, nee Chaput, Reiniger, Sr.; his brother, Leo W. Reiniger, Jr.; three sisters, Mildred Theis, Norma Gyon, and Marie Catherine Homoky; three brothers- in-law, Louis Homoky, George Theis and William Gyon; and a sister-in-law, Christine Reiniger, nee LaQuet. Surviving is his brother, Charles Reiniger; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A note from Vern Special thanks to my niece, Kimberly Sprung and my brother, Charles for their loving care and support in the last days, and my nephew, David Reiniger, for all the errands. Also, a special thanks to Terry Pierce and Ron Laupp for their prayers and concern for me. A special thanks to Terry for finding my cat, Alley, a loving home. I want to thank the hospice nurses, especially Kaylee Fritts, for her patience, the doctors and Chaplain Jason for his prayers. I also want to thank my wonderful neighbors for their support, help and prayers. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Casey- ville, IL with Fr. Nick Junker officiating. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.