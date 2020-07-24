1/1
Vernon Steinberg
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Vernon Steinberg Vernon R. Steinberg, 78, of Swansea, Illinois passed away Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. He was born June 17th, 1941 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Virgil and Myrtle (Leatherman) Steinberg. He is preceded in death by his parents. Vernon is survived by Kathleen (Stortzum) Steinberg of Swansea, Illinois, children; Annette Becherer of Ashmore, Illinois, Randall (Vicky) Becherer of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Vincent (Laurie) Steinberg of Freeburg, Illinois, Gregory Steinberg of O'Fallon, Illinois, Tracy Steinberg of Belleville, Illinois. He is further survived by one sister, Margie Ping of Belleville, Illinois, and one brother, Gary Steinberg of Belleville, Illinois. Vernon served valiantly in the United States Navy and was later a Machinist. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Service: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, Illinois. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, burial was April 27th, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 24, 2020
It prayers are with your family, sorry we can't be there.
Judy Thompson
Friend
July 24, 2020
RIP Vern T-bone
Terry Schwarz
Friend
