Vernon Steinberg Vernon R. Steinberg, 78, of Swansea, Illinois passed away Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. He was born June 17th, 1941 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Virgil and Myrtle (Leatherman) Steinberg. He is preceded in death by his parents. Vernon is survived by Kathleen (Stortzum) Steinberg of Swansea, Illinois, children; Annette Becherer of Ashmore, Illinois, Randall (Vicky) Becherer of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Vincent (Laurie) Steinberg of Freeburg, Illinois, Gregory Steinberg of O'Fallon, Illinois, Tracy Steinberg of Belleville, Illinois. He is further survived by one sister, Margie Ping of Belleville, Illinois, and one brother, Gary Steinberg of Belleville, Illinois. Vernon served valiantly in the United States Navy and was later a Machinist. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Service: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, Illinois. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, burial was April 27th, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.