George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church,
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Veronica Filipiak Obituary
Veronica Filipiak Mrs.Veronica"Vernie" Filipiak, nee Kozuszek, 94, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL born May 28, 1925, in Nashville, IL, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Oak Hill Senior Living, Waterloo, IL. Mrs. Filipiak was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward S. Filipiak, whom she married on May 25, 1946, and who died on March 18, 1997; one daughter, Janet Tucker; her parents, Ignatius and Martha, nee Bielatowicz, Kozuszek; two brothers, Alex and Paul Kozuszek; and a sister, Carrie Gajewski. Surviving are a son, Ron (Patti) Filipiak of Columbia, IL a daughter, Nancy Symns of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Nathan (Stacey) Filipiak, Heather (Todd) Barham,; Tracy (Chris) Kantner, Jennifer Scott, and Jenette Scott; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Cemetery, Radom, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. James Thomas officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Radom, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 29, 2019
