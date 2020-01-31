|
Veronica A. Malone Veronica Artrice Malone, 58, a native of E. St. Louis, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Caseyville, IL after a faithfully fought battle with health challenges. She is the daughter of the late Roosevelt Malone Sr. and late Mary L. Malone. Affectionately known as "Ronnie,"she was a graduate of E. St. Louis Senior High School class of 1979 where she was an academic scholar and a member of the varsity volleyball team. Veronica was an avid connoisseur of Early Childhood Education, earning a Master of Arts in Education and had a very successful career in Early Childhood for more than 30 years. She nurtured the minds and hearts of hundreds of children and families in the Metro-St. Louis area as well as Miami, Florida. Ronnie was an Extraordinary Caregiver & Caretaker who some how managed to leave her fingerprints of love and care on the hearts of all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memory two loving and devoted sons, Keithin Pittman and Kendall Pittman; one granddaughter, London Bass; five grandsons Kh'y, Kobe, Kendall, K'den and Kori Pittman; one daughter-in-law, Carcy Pittman; five brothers - Ricardo Malone, Apostle Carlos Malone, Sr., Roderick Malone, Sr., Steve Norman and Jarrod Malone; two sisters Carmen Malone-Hill and Genyne Malone-Sykes and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wade Funeral Home in St. Louis, Missouri · (314) 385-4800 · wadefuneralhome.com. Visitation: There will be a Public Viewing Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10am 11:50am at the Power of Change Christian Center 2348 Jerome Lane Cahokia, Illinois Funeral: Sevice will follow visitaion at 12 noon at Power of Change Christian Center where Bishop Henry & Pastor Patricia Phillips are Senior Pastors. Final Disposition will be private. Wade Funeral Home St. Louis, Missouri
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020