Veronica Schutzenhofer
October 21, 1926 - November 6, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Veronica "Roni" L. Schutzenhofer, 94, of Belleville, IL, born October 21, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at her residence.
Veronica had worked as a bookkeeper for A & P Tea Co. and Consolidated Aluminum before her retirement. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke L. and Rosa E., nee Feigl, Schutzenhofer; seven brothers, Luke (Rose), Rudolph (Louise), Herman, Bernard (Madge), Albert (Ann), Herbert (Rose), and Frank (Ann) Schutzenhofer; two sisters, Rose (Alex) Nadler and Anna M. (Ernie) Bauer; and a nephew, Pete Bauer.
Surviving are her two special nieces, Anna Marie Hart and Mary I. Bauer; two special nephews, Mark and Paul Bauer; many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great nephews; and a very special friend, Eugene Hendricks.
Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Father James Thomas officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.