MIDCALF- Verta B. Midcalf, 69, born December 29, 1950 departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020. Drive Through Viewing will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. at Officer Funeral Home; P. C.; she will be laid to rest in Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery; Millstadt, Illinois.



