Vicki Ahn Vicki L. Ahn, 66, of Ballwin, MO, born Saturday, January 9, 1954, in San Diego, CA, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her residence in Ballwin, MO. Vicki was a retired registered nurse. She was preceded in death by her father, Wiley L. Ahn. Surviving are her mother, Carole J., nee Ellis, Ahn of Collinsville, IL; brother, Doug (Jolene) Ahn of Belleville, IL; nieces, Amy Drezek, Erin (Alex) Miller, Robbi Ahn; nephews, Tommy (Erica) Ord and Alex Yehlen; 6 great nieces and nephews, Kylyn, Abrielle, Michael, Ian, Chase and Lucy. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Private family services.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.
