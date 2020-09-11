1/1
Vicki Truskowski
1961 - 2020
Vicki Truskowski Vicki L. Truskowski, nee Phillips, age 59, of Caseyville, IL, born on August 1, 1961 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Vicki was a United States Army veteran; and a school bus driver for 20 years with Illinois Central School Bus Company. She loved to play games on her phone, chocolate, camping and taking walks with Max. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer "Bud" and Doris Phillips, nee Buccholz; and her ex- husband, Robert D. "Bob" Truskowski. She is survived by her life partner, Shannon Kessler of Caseyville, IL, her close friends, Debbie Starwalt and Lori Oliver; and her beloved Labrador Retriever, Max. Vicki is also survived by her aunt, her cousins, and friends. Memorials may be made to Benny's Bed & Biscuits, Maryville, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
