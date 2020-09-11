Vicki Truskowski Vicki L. Truskowski, nee Phillips, age 59, of Caseyville, IL, born on August 1, 1961 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Vicki was a United States Army veteran; and a school bus driver for 20 years with Illinois Central School Bus Company. She loved to play games on her phone, chocolate, camping and taking walks with Max. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer "Bud" and Doris Phillips, nee Buccholz; and her ex- husband, Robert D. "Bob" Truskowski. She is survived by her life partner, Shannon Kessler of Caseyville, IL, her close friends, Debbie Starwalt and Lori Oliver; and her beloved Labrador Retriever, Max. Vicki is also survived by her aunt, her cousins, and friends. Memorials may be made to Benny's Bed & Biscuits, Maryville, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.