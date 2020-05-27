Vickie Pruitt
PRUITT - Vickie L. Pruitt, 55, of Hartford, IL passed away May 24, 2020 at her home. She was born December 2, 1964. Vickie deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. You may view the service livestream at www.irwinchapel.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
11:00 AM
Livestream the service at www.irwinchapel.com
