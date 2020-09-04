1/
Vicky L. Ottinger
7/30/1954 - 9/2/2020
OTTINGER - Vicky L. Ottinger, 66 of Granite City passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Vicky was born on July 30, 1954 in Granite City. In celebration of Vicky's life, a private family visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 9, 2020 with funeral services to follow at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
