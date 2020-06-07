Victor D. Barnhill Victor D. Barnhill, 66, of Belleville, IL, born August 11, 1953, in St. Louis, MO, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Mr. Barnhill was an over the road truck driver before his retirement and a member of the Teamsters Local 600. Victor loved time spent with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Harold and Lora Mae, nee Wooten, Barnhill. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Debra, nee Higgenbotham, Barnhill whom he married on August 20, 1973; a son, Victor Jr. (Amanda) Barnhill; three daughters, Christina Bastilla (Timothy Mauser), Carrie Staggs (Anthony Camp), and Casey Barnhill (Breion Moo); 13 grandchildren, Kyle, Bailey, Rebekah, Brian, Amanyae, Loryn, Jade, Alanna, Joshua, Jordan, Corey, Clayton, and Jacob; a great-grandchild, Silas; two sisters, Ramona (Kenneth) Polley, and Linda (Allan) Sweet; a brother, Michael Barnhill (Sandra Winkler); and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. FUNERAL: Private family services will be held. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.