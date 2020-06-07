Victor D. Barnhill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor D. Barnhill Victor D. Barnhill, 66, of Belleville, IL, born August 11, 1953, in St. Louis, MO, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Mr. Barnhill was an over the road truck driver before his retirement and a member of the Teamsters Local 600. Victor loved time spent with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Harold and Lora Mae, nee Wooten, Barnhill. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Debra, nee Higgenbotham, Barnhill whom he married on August 20, 1973; a son, Victor Jr. (Amanda) Barnhill; three daughters, Christina Bastilla (Timothy Mauser), Carrie Staggs (Anthony Camp), and Casey Barnhill (Breion Moo); 13 grandchildren, Kyle, Bailey, Rebekah, Brian, Amanyae, Loryn, Jade, Alanna, Joshua, Jordan, Corey, Clayton, and Jacob; a great-grandchild, Silas; two sisters, Ramona (Kenneth) Polley, and Linda (Allan) Sweet; a brother, Michael Barnhill (Sandra Winkler); and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. FUNERAL: Private family services will be held. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved