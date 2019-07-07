Victor Henry Littekin Victor Litteken, 83, of Freeburg, IL, born January 14, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Victor was a member of St. Agatha's Catholic Church, New Athens, IL. He enjoyed canning, horseshoes, washers, bowling, euchre, and gardening. He had a huge garden and would grow potatoes as big as your head. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Victor was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan. He was a perfect cook and was famous for his meatloaf at family reunions and enjoyed teaching his children how to cook. His greatest love was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Luttrull; a son, Matthew Scott Litteken; a granddaughter, Destiny Litteken; his parents, Bernard and Rosalie, nee Vasquez, Litteken; a brother in infancy, Kenneth Litteken; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Litteken; and a beloved collie; Lassie. Surviving are his children, Theresa (Thomas) Scott of Freeburg, IL, Sheila (Mike) Gallagher of Freeburg, IL, Annette Litteken of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Eric (Pamela) Litteken of Freeburg, IL; grandchildren, Kimberly Nicole Fernandez, Katherine (Ed) Main, Kristen Gallagher, Jessica (Michael) Wheatley, Joshua (Kelsey) Luttrull, Joshua Litteken, Janice (Jason) Perosa, and Eric (Amber) Litteken; great-grandchildren, Blake Fernandez, Brenden Fernandez, Braden Fernandez, Bella Pasqualone, Blacey Pasqualone, Emma Main, Emmitt Wheatley, Charlotte Wheatley, Charlie Fox, and Brennan Gibson; siblings, Marvin (Joann) Litteken, Gilbert (Judy) Litteken, Barbara Ramsey, Eugene (Alice) Litteken, and Donald (Jody) Litteken; a son-in-law, Rick Luttrull; a daughter-in-law, Sandy (Clay) Dickerson; many nieces and nephews; and his cat, Mama. The family would like to give special thanks to Marla Thorpe and the Memorial Hospital Staff for all the kindness, concern and excellent care given to our Dad. The family would also like to thank the Cedar Trails Senior Living Community and Memory Care staff for taking such great care of our Dad and to the residents for being such great friends to Dad. Memorials may be made to Cedar Trails Memory Care Gardens. Victor loved his birds and the gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, New Athens, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, New Athens, IL, with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be held at St. Agatha's Catholic Cemetery, New Athens, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 7, 2019