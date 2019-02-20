Victor Joseph Karban Victor Karban, Jr. passed away at Southwest Medical Center Saturday, February 9, 2019, unexpectedly after a brief illness. Victor was born in Belleville, IL on October 24, 1942. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and spent his high school years at St. Henry's Seminary, both in Belleville. He played guitar and he, along with his brother Roger on accordion, played for retirement homes and other events. He attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville for two years while working at Kroger's Grocery. He enlisted in the Air Force, but was unable to serve due to an injury he had suffered in a motorcycle accident. For a short while he owned a restaurant in Belleville before going to work at Roadway in East St. Louis. He moved to Oklahoma City in 1976 where he was the terminal manager for Interstate Motor Freight. Jacqueline Gosset DeMarco was his claims/billing clerk and they were married on February 14, 1978. Deregulation required his changing companies and jobs several times and he ended up with Yellow Freight, driving over the road. He retired in 2009. In 1981 he moved his family to Gatewood Neighborhood so his daughters could attend Rosary School. He was a member of St Francis of Assisi Church for many years. He also mowed lawns to supplement the family income, in order to keep his daughters in parochial school. He took care of his grandmother-in-law's lawn for many years. In 2001 he moved his mother-in-law from California to next door where he took care of her lawn and numerous other honey-dos. Victor had a soft heart for people in need and also for homeless animals, adopting every stray cat or dog that wandered into his yard. He is survived by his wife Jackie of Oklahoma City, daughter Suzette Merseal Karban (Michael) Kuntz of Godfrey, IL, Stacey DeMarco (Will) Andrews of Gainesville, TX, Carrie DeMarco Hoady of Sydney, Australia, and Vicki Karban (Michael) Adams of Farmers Branch, TX, grandchildren Gabrielle and Gillian Andrews and Olive, Misha, and Izaac Adams; brothers Roger, James and Michael Karban and sister RoseMaryanne Karban, all of Belleville, IL;.six nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Joseph Karban, Sr. (3rd generation German) and Edna Vermalen Karban (2nd generation Flemish Belgian), brother, Larry Patrick, who died in infancy; his son-in-law, Tony Hoady; his first wife, Carol Wier; a great-niece Emily Nowels, and great-nephew, Evan Nowels. Services: Services were held in Oklahoma Ciy, OK.

