Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Victor Logan


1966 - 2020
Victor Logan Obituary
Victor "Trey" Logan III Victor B. Logan, III, nicknamed "Trey," age 53, born May 3, 1966 in Belleville, Ill., passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home in O'Fallon, Illinois. Victor grew up in O'Fallon and graduated from OTHS Class of '84. He graduated from SIU Carbondale, where he majored in Business Administration and minored in Economics. He had worked as a Sales Rep for Quikrete (formerly Pavestone) for many years. He loved being outdoors, especially on his boat at Lake of the Ozarks. He was a talented landscaper and enjoyed growing and tending roses. Trey was a fun-loving uncle, son, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his brother Anthony Logan, his step-father Roger Berry, and his dog Max. Surviving are his mother Jo Ann Berry, nee Meinkoth, of O'Fallon; his father Victor B. (Barbara) Logan of Freeburg; his sister Lisa Terrell of Huntsville, Ala.; nephews Evan and Brandon Terrell, niece Lauren Terrell; aunts Mildred Meinkoth and Jennie Meinkoth; uncle Les (Brenda) Logan; and numerous cousins, step-siblings, and friends. Memorial donations would be appreciated to O'Fallon United Church of Christ. Memories and condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 and after 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon. Funeral: 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. A private graveside service will be held later at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Illinois. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020
