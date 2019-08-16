|
Victor Mohr Victor L. Mohr Sr., 93, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 am, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud, Illinois. He was born to the late Leonard and Anna (nee Brecht) Mohr on October 2, 1925 in Red Bud, Illinois. Vic married Gertrude "Trudie" Brown on May 14,1949 at the Evangelical Reform Church (St. Peter United Church of Christ) in Red Bud, Illinois; she preceded him in death on November 24, 1990. Vic helped run his family's plumbing business, Mohr Plumbing and Heating, after returning from serving our country in the United States Navy during World War II. He took over the plumbing business in 1972 and in 1993 he sold the plumbing business to his son. When the North County News was founded in 1959, his wife, Trudie, was named the society editor and soon after she purchased half interest in the paper. In 1976, Vic and Trudie purchased Olin Kettlekamp's share of the paper and became the full owners. Vic continued as owner and publisher after Trudie's passing. Vic was one of 74 men to sign the original charter for Red Bud V.F.W. Post #6632. He is currently a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Red Bud, V.F.W. Post #6632, the Southern Illinois Editorial Association and the Illinois Press Association. Vic was named the Red Bud Citizen of Achievement in 2013. He supported the Red Bud Community in various way. Survivors include his 3 children, Victor (Helen) Mohr, Jr. of Red Bud, IL., Judith Stroud of Carrollton, MO., and Michael (Deanna) Mohr Hale, MO; 10 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren; Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law; and Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. He was proceeded in death by his Parents, Step-Mother Dora Mohr, 1 Sister Leona (Lawrence) Bartram, 1 Son-in-law Gary Stroud, 1 Grandson Andrew Hoerr, and 1 Granddaughter Susan Mohr. Memorial may be made to St. Peter United Church of Christ. Visitation: Will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. A second visitation will be held on Monday from 10-11am at St. Peter United Church of Christ. Service: Will start at 11am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Peter United Church of Christ, Red Bud, Illinois. Burial at St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery Red Bud, Illinois with Rev. Cory Hartz. Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019