GROSSER - Victoria Ann Grosser , 77 , born August 22, 1942 of Caseyville, Illinois, passed away, July 7, 2020. Drive Through Viewing will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:30 P. M. at Officer Funeral Home, P. C. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Millstadt, Illinois.



