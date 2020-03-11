|
|
Victoria L. Mertz Victoria (Vickie) L. Mertz, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Fair Havens Senior Living. Vickie was born August 13, 1946, in Alton, IL, daughter of Clyde Frank and Marian Evelyn (Nord) Mertz. Vickie managed several picture frame shops in the St. Louis, Missouri area. Surviving is her sister, Susan Hoem of Decatur; and nephew Kevin Hoem and wife Cassie Lively of Chicago, IL. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law Richard Hoem. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com. Memorials in Vickie's honor may be given to ASPCA (Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Services: A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020