Victoria Shuhayda
Victoria Shuhayda Victoria Lee Shuhayda nee Banda, 67, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Victoria was born May 29, 1953 in Johnstown, PA. She spent her professional life as a certified nursing assistant. Victoria's hobbies included baking, crafting, making blankets, crocheting, and she was a fanatic about reading books. Victoria was preceded in death by her father, Victor Banda. Surviving are her mother, Frances Lee "Bubba" Banda nee Caruso of Belleville, IL; children, Ronald (Krysten) Shuhayda of Belleville, IL, Mathew (Allysen) Shuhayda of Saegertown, PA, and Christilee (Mark) Johnson of Roy, WA; significant other, Robert Dillon of Belleville, IL; siblings, Mary Lee (Russ) Parley of Johnstown, PA and Douglas (Lois) Banda of Hollsopple, PA; grandchildren, Alan Shuhayda and Joey Petrucelli both of Saegertown, PA; nieces and nephews, Jamie Burke and Nikki Bryant of Cincinnati, OH, Toni Lee and Terry Gray of Huntingdon, PA, Steve Banda of Johnstown, PA, and Anna and Joel Meyers of Johnstown, PA. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204-414-2300, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online atsiteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Victoria Shuhayda by writing a memo on your check. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Service: Private services will be held. Schildknecht Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
