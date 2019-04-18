|
Vincent Nicholas Callico Vincent Nicholas Callico, born August 29, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, died on April 16, 2019 in Breese, IL. Vincent is preceded in death by his parents Marianna (Lafata) Callico and Gregorio (Leo) Callico. Vince owned and operated Vince's Auto Body in East St. Louis. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Grace Marie (Warden) Callico who died October 23, 2003. Vince is survived by four sons, Vincent G. (Cindy) Callico of Las Vegas, NV/Smithton, IL, Melvin N. (Margaret) Callico of Highland, IL, Nicholas E. Callico (companion Tracy) of Belleville, IL, and Edward V. Callico (Lea Ann) of Nabb, IN, 13 grandchildren, Kristina (Dan) Chiarella, Melvin (Angie) Callico, Jennifer (Gregg) Lindsey, Joshua (Lauren) Callico, Nicole (Adam) Cook; Anthony Callico, Andrea (Dan) Pietroburgo, Dejiah Callico, John Callico and Halie Ann Callico, Dara (Mark) Feder, T.J. Garcia, Brian Mena, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons. Memorial contributions in Vincent's honor may be made to HSHS Home Care and Hospice, 503 N. Maple Street, Effingham, IL 62401. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 8 pm Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Weston officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019