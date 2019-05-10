Vincent Cortez With deepest sorrow we announce that our beloved son, brother, family member and friend Vincent Eugene Cortez, aged 26, passed on Saturday, May 4th, 2019. Vincent was born on September 3rd, 1992 in Seoul, South Korea, as the son of Glenda and Ronnie Cortez. As a military brat, Vincent lived in many places across the world including Seoul, South Korea; Pearl City, Hawaii; Naples, Italy; and Stuttgart, Germany. Upon his father's military retirement, the family moved to O'Fallon, IL. Vincent attended O'Fallon schools and graduated from O'Fallon Township High School in 2010. During his studentship he was a member of the student council and the varsity football team and later went on to excel at McKendree University in Lebanon, IL. Vincent majored and graduated from McKendree in 2017 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. In lieu of flowers, the family is askingfor donations to assist with expenses. He is dearly missed by his parents Glenda and Ronnie Cortez of O'Fallon, IL; as well as his older brothers Kristoffer Cortez of New York and Patrick Cortez of O'Fallon. He also leaves his paternal grandmother Esther Cortez of O'Fallon; his paternal aunt and uncle Nadine and John Mayville of Belleville, IL; his paternal uncle Eugene Cortez of O'Fallon; his maternal uncle and aunt Abner and Zen Tayco of Los Angeles, CA; his maternal uncle and aunt Hector and Marcelle Tayco of Olongapo City, Philippines. He is also survived by his cousins Nikolai Tayco, Joe Torres, Esther Castro, Joshua Tayco, Megan Mayville, Matthew Tayco, Mitchell Mayville, Neal Tayco and his many, many wonderful friends. Whether you knew Vincent well, or even barely at all, he always left you with a smile. His vibrant spirit and kindness left a path of joy wherever he went. Since Vincent's passing, many have written to share how special he was and how fortunate they felt to have known him. Knowing Vincent, even in a small way, kindled a shining light in our lives. Rather than dimming, it now continues on and shines brighter in his memory. We love you, Vincent. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 8 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at St Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, with Rev. Jim Deiters, officiating. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

