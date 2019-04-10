|
|
Vincent Lammert Vincent Lammert, 60, of Fairview Heights, IL, born March 3, 1959, in St. Louis, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his residence. Vincent was a third-generation fireman with the St. Louis Fire Department. He currently was employed at Chelar Tool & Die, Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary S., nee Stuckel, Lammert. Surviving are his wife, Donna, nee Sebol, Lammert; his father, Gerald Lammert of St. Louis, MO; four daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Kaplan, Kimberly (Justin) McNutt, Katie Gaddy, and Kimberly Snow; three grandchildren, Abbey Walker, Natalie Kieser, and Zak Kieser; one sister, Helen (Robert) Ahrens; one brother, Greg (Stephanie) Lammert; two sisters-in-law, Diane (Terry) Breckenridge, and Karen (John) Rodriguez; one brother-in-law, Jim (Debbie) Sebol; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to BackStoppers. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Dr. Joe Scheets officiating. Burial be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019