Vincent Margiotta Vincent J. Margiotta, 91, of Belleville, IL, born January 13, 1929, in Bayonne, NJ, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL. Mr. Margiotta was a retired manager at Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, IL. He was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL and an usher at the church. Vincent was also a member and past president of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Local Chapter1018, and a United States Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Rose, nee Belladonna, Margiotta; and a sister, Josephine. Surviving are his wife and the love of his life for 69 years, Gertrude, nee Macke, Margiotta, whom he married on November 9, 1950; three sons, Ronald (Sally) Margiotta of Albany, OR, Daniel (Lynn) Margiotta of Belleville, IL, and Michael Margiotta of Alexandria, VA; three daughters, Donna Margiotta of Swansea, IL, Janet Lauf of Belleville, IL, and Cristina Cassady of Edmonds, WA: a sister, Nancy Kowalski of Clark, NJ; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the , to Notre Dame Academy, to St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, to St. Peter's Cathedral for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 20, 2020