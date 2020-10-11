Vincent McWilliams, Jr.
November 11, 1960 - October 3, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Vincent R. "Mac" McWilliams, Jr., 59, of Belleville, IL, born November 11, 1960, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. McWilliams graduated from Belleville West High School in 1979. Vincent earned an associate degree in Residential & Industrial Electrician. Vincent was a U.S Army Veteran and completed Basic Training in 1979. Vincent's career in the Army consisted of working in the avionics field, working on helicopters for six years (4 active & 2 reserves). During his service, Vincent had the opportunity to be stationed all over the world. After serving in the Army, Vincent's career history consisted of working at Midcoast, Jet Ink & Gulfstream.
He was a devoted son, always looking after his mother, Elizabeth. He was a dedicated college football fan and an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp, and share those events with his sons.
Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent R. and Elizabeth McWilliams; a sister, Margie King; and a brother, Michael McWilliams.
Surviving are his four sons, Vincent R. McWilliams III of Wentzville, MO, Matthew S. McWilliams of Waterloo, IL, Zachary I. (Ariel) McWilliams of Glen Carbon, IL, and James McWilliams; two grandchildren, Abigail and Vincent McWilliams IV, and Baby Charles Joseph McWilliams, on the way; three sisters, Nora (Fred) King, Mary Beth (Daniel) Wuest, and Michelle (Dennis) Weatherford; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Matthew McWilliams, for the benefit of James McWilliams. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.