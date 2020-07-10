1/1
Vincent Tassello
1947 - 2020
Vincent Tassello Vincent F. Tassello, age 72, of Belleville, IL, born on November 29, 1947, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Barnes- Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Vincent owned and operated his own business, Tassello's Dental Lab. He was a musician, singer and D.J. and enjoyed scuba diving, boating, and waterskiing. Vincent restored a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air and was a big Cardinal baseball fan, working on some of the player's teeth. Vincent will be missed greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vito A. and Ann D. Tassello, nee Muffo. Vincent is survived by his children, Amanda (Ron) Culli, Amber (Travis) Tassello, Brennan, Jeremiah (Traci) Tassello, and Elliott Tassello; and his grandchildren, Abbey, Morgan, Emily and Noah. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to The Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
