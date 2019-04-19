Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Daugherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Viola Daugherty Obituary
Viola "Vi" K. Daugherty Viola K. "Vi" Daugherty, age 82 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. At Vi's request, her body will be donated for the advancement of science to the Washington University School of Medicine. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family request memorials to the Robert A. Daugherty Memorial Fund in care of the SIUE Foundation, a fund established and has supported since 1993. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Download Now