Viola "Vi" K. Daugherty Viola K. "Vi" Daugherty, age 82 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. At Vi's request, her body will be donated for the advancement of science to the Washington University School of Medicine. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family request memorials to the Robert A. Daugherty Memorial Fund in care of the SIUE Foundation, a fund established and has supported since 1993. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019