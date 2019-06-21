Viola Hightower Viola E. Hightower, of Edwardsville,was born in East St. Louis on November 25, 1923; passed away on June 15, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Viola was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville, where she served as a deacon. She was the past president of Collinsville Women's Club, General Federation of Women's Clubs, Illinois District 22, member of Jewels and BPW. She retired as an analyst from National Steel, formerly Granite City Steel, Local 16. She was also a member of SOAR. Viola and Snuffy both enjoyed spending the winter months in Hawaii, and traveling with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin "Snuffy" Hightower, her parents, Jesse Andrew and Eula (Mann) McCaslin, sisters, Helen McCaslin, Ruth (Dale) Patton, Dorothy (Homer) Hammond, grandson, Craig James Aczinowicz, son-in-laws, James Aczinowicz and Glenn Weckman and her significant other, William Hauermann. Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Weckman and Kathy Aczinowicz; grandchildren, Glenda Sue Weckman- Calvin (Chris) of Dyersburg, TN, Tonya (Paul) Aczinowicz Smith of Glen Carbon, IL, Andrew (Jen) Weckman of Germantown, TN, and Dr. Amy Sue Weckman Conger (Dr. Chris Conger) of Rolla, MO; great-grandchildren, Riley Aczinowicz, Brice Aczinowicz, Molly Smith, Maggie Smith, Lucy Conger, Alex Weckman, Zoe Calvin, Cosmo Conger and Harper Weckman. Memorial donations may be made to, . Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. "Do not stand at my grave and weep; I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow; I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there; I did not die. " Visitation: A visitation for Viola will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon, IL. Funeral: A funeral will be held immediately following the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Keystone Cemetery in St. Jacob, IL.



