|
|
Viola R. Hoffman Viola R. Hoffman, age 89, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 20th, 2019, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville, Illinois. At her request her body was donated to the St. Louis University School of Medicine. She was born on February 14th, 1930, in Lively Grove, Illinois, a daughter of the late Andrew Hoffman and Mamie (Hicks) Hoffman. She retired from Granite City School District #9 after 25 years of service, and was an active member of Tri City Assembly of God Church. Vi lived a generous & contented life, loved Jesus & loved the Cardinals. She watched every televised game, had her own special way of keeping score, and longed for spring training and the season to begin. In the past she enjoyed crocheting afghans & making quilts for her sons' families and all of her grandkids. She was a wonderful cook, was really great at getting the most out of coupons at the store, and enjoyed coloring the color by number books until arthritis caused her to stop. In her later years she teamed up with the Seasoned Saints making peanut brittle to sell as a means of helping worthy causes. Viola was preceded in death by siblings Margaret Perkins, Ellen Waggoner, Andrew Hoffman, Eugene Hoffman, Horace Hoffman, Bertha Hoffman, Chris Hoffman, John Hoffman, Donald Hoffman and Pearl Ellis. Viola is survived by 2 sons: Fred (Maureen nee Tolan) Hoffman of Grandview, MO and Paul (Debbie nee Bolling) Hoffman of Carlsbad, NM; 4 grandchildren: Eric (Becky) Hoffman of Lee's Summit, MO; Jason (Amber) Hoffman of Carlsbad, NM; Matt Hoffman of Gardner, KS; and Julie (Kurt) Nelson of Carlsbad, NM; 11 great grand children, many nieces and nephews; and a sister, Isabell (Adam) Becker of Springfield, MO. Memorial Gathering: In celebration of Viola's life a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24th, at Tri City Assembly of God Church on Maryville Road in Granite City, IL. Memorials can be made to Mosaic Crisis Pregnancy Center at 2019 Johnson Road in Granite City or to Tri City Assembly.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019