KRONABLE - Viola Kronable, 96, passed away at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab on April 15, 2020. She was born October 24, 1923. Private services will be held at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arragements handled by Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home

