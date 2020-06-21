Viola Boston Viola Marie "Vi" Boston, passed away at the age of 101 at her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. She was born May 7, 1919 in Butler, Illinois, a daughter of the late Roy and Mary (Lessman) Molohon. She moved from Waggoner, Illinois in 1941 to Granite City where she was a resident for 79 years. She married Bernard N. Boston on December 22, 1936 at the Christian Church in Springfield, Illinois, and he passed away in June 1982. She retired in 1989 from the Granite City School District #9 after 18 years of dedicated service as a cook in the cafeteria. Vi was a loving and dedicated homemaker and loved her days of cooking, baking, tending to her family and her fish and beer on Fridays. She enjoyed going to Shriner events with Bernard, who was an active member of the Shriner's and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bryce and Barbara Boston of Springfield, Illinois and Bryan and Bonita Boston of St. Charles, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Brad, Brene'e, Beth, Kim, Brett, Shara, Jared and Sarah; twelve great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a cherished sister, Helen M. McWard of Taylorville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Connie Molohon of Raymond, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Alice Faye Williams; son-in-law, Don Williams; three brothers, Bruce Molohon, James Molohon and Leonard Molohon; two sisters, Corinne Specht and Mary Lou Wood and a special friend, Warren "Sarge" Gruggett. Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com. Services: In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Harvest Community Church, 4598 Highway 162 in Granite City on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with her nephew, Pastor Tom Mulch officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.