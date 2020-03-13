|
Viola T. Schmieg Schmieg Viola T. nee (Schmerbuach) 89, passed away peacefully March 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of late Marvin Schmieg, mother of daughter Debra (Larry) LeMaster, sons Joel (Debbie) Jon (Karen), Jay (Martha), Jeff and Jim. Grandma to Jacob (Amy), Julia (Tom), Jessica, Danielle (Adrianne), Joel (Stephanie), Lindsey (Landon), Bryan (Denita), Teresa, Aaron, Colin and Mason. Great Grandma of 10. Born January 31 st , 1931 in Shiloh Illinois to Charles and Julia Schmerbauch. Who had 15 children. Preceded in death by Chuck, Marcus, Pauline, Joe, Dan, Blanch, Ella, Art, George, Roy, and Erwin. Survived by Dorothy, Robert and Jack. Also many nieces and nephews. She was an R.N. for many years at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Granite City, Illinois. Where she worked in the Operating Room. She like to tell people she was a "Call Girl" with a little smile as her own special joke. The family would like to thank everyone at the Cedarhurst assistant living home in Granite City for all they did for her. Also thank to Heartland Hospice for helping us with her final journey. Her body was donated to Washington School of Medicine. Those arrangement where made by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home there will be no services. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020