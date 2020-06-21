Viola Sinn Viola A. Sinn, nee Sinn, 101, of New Athens, IL, born August 11, 1918, in Lively Grove Township, Washington County, IL, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at New Athens Home for the Aged, New Athens, IL. Viola worked as a waitress and as a meat cutter at I.G.A. grocery stores. She was an excellent homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers, especially her roses. She loved dancing, playing cards, baking, and canning fruit. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Sylvester Sinn, whom she married on July 24, 1935, and who died on November 4, 1973; five children, Wayne Sinn, Jolene Bona, Ruth Ann Stricker, Peggy Thornton, and Sammy Sinn; her parents, Jacob and Caroline, nee Fischer, Sinn; and five siblings, Esther Schubert, Aletha Erb, Irene Triefenbach, Elmer Sinn, and Leonard Sinn. Surviving are three children, Janet Knecht of Atlanta, GA, Lyle (Lynette) Sinn of Freeburg, IL, and Michael (Kim) Sinn of Marissa, IL; 23 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. Memorials may be made to Biddleborn United Church of Christ Church and Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, Biddleborn, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.