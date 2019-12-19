|
Viola Titter Viola M. Titter nee Thoman, 97, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Viola was born on March 30, 1922 in Belleville, IL. She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O'Fallon, IL, the St. Clare Alter Sodality, and the O'Fallon Senior Citizens. Viola formerly worked at Sel-More Garment Factory and enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing with her husband, Ralph Titter. She had a fondness for the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals, but nothing was better than spending time with her family, friends, and her girls. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Viola (nee Schmitzer) Thoman; husband, Ralph Titter; and siblings, Marie Munie, Delores Thoman, and Joseph Victor Thoman. Surviving are her children, Joyce (Gerald) Hagene of O'Fallon, IL and Lynn Lintz (Ray Eugea) of O'Fallon, IL; brother, Joe (Adaline) Thoman of La Porte, IN; grandchildren, Kevin "Kip" (Laura) Adkins, Joleen Schau, and Tina (Charles "Chas") VonGruenigen; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Nicholas, Taren, Kiley, Kate, and Audrey; and great-great-grandchildren, Claire and Laurel. Memorials may be made to the St. Clare Endowment Fund, 214 West 3rd Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269 or at stjude.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Fr. Jim Deiters officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019