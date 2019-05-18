|
|
|
VIOLA WILLIAMS- Viola Belle Williams, nee McFerron, age 97, of Fairview Heights, IL, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on May 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Another visitation will be held on May 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary. A funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Christ Church, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019
Read More