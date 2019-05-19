Viola Williams Viola Belle Williams, nee McFerron, age 97, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on February 24, 1922 in St. Louis, MO, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Hospital. Viola was a former bookkeeper for Yorkshire Cleaners, St. Louis, MO. She previously worked at Central Hardware in Fairview Heights, IL, and St. Louis Army Ammunition Plant. Viola was noted for her pie baking, and she also enjoyed reading and dancing. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Harold E. Williams; her son and daughter-in-law, Craig (Nora) Williams; her grandson, Cody Austin Muckensturm; her great-granddaughter Abby Williams; her parents, Henry Curtis and Mae Marie, nee Holt, McFerron; and her siblings, Clara Parker, Hazel Cobb, William McFerron, Henry McFerron, Jr. and Roy McFerron; Viola is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Rodney) Muckensturm of Belleville, IL; her grandchildren, Keith Alan Muckensturm, Leah Ann Muckensturm (Jason McFalls), Jordan Alyce Muckensturm, Lauren Ashley Muckensturm (Daniel Obptande), Ty Avery Muckensturm, and Ryan Michael Williams; her great-grandchildren, Dawson, Mackenzie, Lydia, Chase and Leighton; and her sister, Barbara Travers of Bonne Terre, MO. Memorials may be made to the Williams Family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Christ Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Shane Bishop officiating. Cremation will follow services.



