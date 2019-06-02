Violet Fischer Violet D. Fischer, 93, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 in Tucson. She was born in Madison, Illinois on July 3rd, 1925 to Gustuvus and Nell (Riley) Ledergerber. She married Walter Fischer on January 7th, 1950, and they remained a loving couple until Walter's passing on September 14th, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mildred Hayden, Margaret Key, Vernanette Ledergerber, Katherine Walters and Geraldine Profitt, and, one brother, Gus Ledergerber. Violet is survived by children, Daniel (Sandy) Fischer of Tucson, Arizona and Pamela (John D.) Hendricks of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is further survived by her beloved grandchildren, Aimee Brown, Clinton Fischer, and Gosha Hendricks. Violet, a retired Nurse, worked forty-three years at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, with approximately a year each at Alton Hospital and Madison County Sanatorium; the latter, where she met her future husband, Walt. After retirement she volunteered in the community giving health screenings, participating in Meals-on-Wheels and assisting at the VFW. She always made herself available for anyone in the neighborhood who needed help with their young ones. In her last several years living near Tucson, with failing mobility, she was delighted to travel with loved ones to the Grand Canyon, Bisbee, Tombstone and the Four Corners. In 2017 she took a road trip with family across the desert to Southern California; and, for the first time, visited Hollywood, Santa Monica, dipped her feet into the Pacific Ocean and visited the island of Santa Catalina. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Collinsville, Illinois. She worked fervently to care for her family and gave devoted care to her beloved Walt, until his passing. Violet was born into turbulent times, lived through trying periods of economic upheaval, war and adversity. She not only survived, she persevered and made her family better people. Her unbiased advice will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Violet's name to St. John's United Church of Christ Stained Glass Fund and may be given at the funeral home or completed on the church website. Visitation: Will be June 7th, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., at Herr Funeral Home, 501 West Main Street, Collinsville, Illinois, 62234. Service Funeral Service will be June 7th at 12:00 P.M. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



