Violet Bratvogel Violet Jean Bratvogel, nee Unthank, age 89, of Shiloh, formerly of Belleville, Ill., passed away August 25, 2020 in Shiloh, Ill. Violet was born April 16, 1931 in Eldorado, Ill., and moved to the metro-east as a young child, graduating from high school in East St. Louis. She worked at various jobs, but primarily was a bookkeeper. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family and friends. Violet was a very friendly person and had a smile that could light up a room. She cared deeply about her children, grandchildren, and all their families and had a strong faith in God. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lula Mae, nee Clark, Unthank; her husband Charles F. Bratvogel; her former husband Gale Newgent, Sr.; her brothers Bill and Albert Unthank; and her sister Betty Hovey. She is survived by her children Gale (Jan) Newgent, Jr., of O'Fallon, Carolyn (Bob) Distler of Shiloh, and Betty Jean (John) Stewart of Shiloh; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Memorial donations are suggested to Vitas Hospice in appreciation for their kindness and care, or to Randy's Rescue Ranch, as Violet was an animal lover. Post a condolence at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. A visitation will also be held beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto, Ill. Funeral: 11 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bethalto Church of God, with Pastor Dennis Laughlin officiating. Private burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon