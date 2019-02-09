Violet "Vi" Launius Violet Launius, 88, of Troy, IL, born April 24, 1930 in Nashville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Louis University Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Vi, was born and raised on the family farm in rural Nashville, IL, attended grade school in a one room school house that both her father and grandfather attended and her mother taught in Grattendick school in rural Nashville located 1 1/2 miles from where she was born. She then graduated from Nashville high school in 1948, graduated from SIU Carbondale with a BS degree in elementary education in 1952 and then graduated from SIU Edwardsville and received her Master in Education in 1975. Before marriage she taught in the Roxanna, Mascoutah school district. She then was a stay at home mom and a substitute teacher in the triad School District. Violet retired from Pontiac William Holiday School in Fairview Heights, IL where she taught Jr. High SchoolEnglish and was the Librarian. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Helping Hands and LWML. Vi was a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau, Jarvis Township Seniors, past president of the Troy Women's Club, IL Retired Teachers Assn. and both a Cub Scout and Girls Scout leader. A great supporter of education for not only her children but all children, helping and supporting the St. Paul's Lutheran School Library and donating books to other libraries when she was able to do so.She enjoyed reading, genealogy and the Arts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Launius whom she married December 13, 1952 and he passed away on December 3, 2004; her parents Benjamin and Louise (nee Wichser) Groennert; and her sister, Marie Gray. Surviving are her children, Sherry Launius of Troy, IL, Steven Launius living in the same house she was born in Nashville, IL and Gregory Launius of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Christopher Schlemer, Dana (Brian) Proffitt and Keri Schlemer; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brylee Proffitt; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, IL. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, February 11, at RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, and 10 to 11 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, IL. Service: Funeral will be held 11 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Mitchel Schuessler officiating. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Monday at Zion UCC Cemetery, Addieville, IL. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy,

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary