Virgene Cebulske Virgene W. Cebulske, nee Weiland, 71, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Wednesday, December 8, 1948 in Lincoln, NE, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Virgene was an office manager with Calhoun Construction in Belleville for many years. She was a camping enthusiast and an avid mushroom hunter who enjoyed boating and fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Hallie, nee McGrew, Weiland; husband, Edward "Rick" Cebulske; sister, Susan Braddy. Surviving are her sons, Derek (Cherie) Stirewalt of Collinsville, IL and Erick Stirewalt of MD; step-sons, John (Angela) Stirewalt and Rich (Jenny) Cebulske; sister-in-law, Marcia (Jack) Roberson; grandchildren, Emily, Tarrah, Connor, Blake and Alex. Virgene will also be forever remembered by her numerous extended family and dear friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to Bonnie for being there over the years, and especially for the last few months for Virgene. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Funeral: A Celebration of Virgene's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.