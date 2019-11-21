|
Virgil Dumstorff Virgil B. Dumstorff, 89, of Waterloo, IL Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church November 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Josephine Dumstorff; his wife of 65 years, Betty Dumstorff; and his siblings, Richard Dumstorff, Dennis (Darlene) Dumstorff, Genevieve (Robert) Jung, Bernice Heilmann, and Florence Dumstorff. He is survived by his children, Deborah Classen, Steven Dumstorff, and David Dumstorff; grandchildren, Nicole (Tim) Baum and Matthew Classen; great granddaughter, Clara Baum; siblings, Clarence (the late Hope) Dumstorff, Orville (Carol) Dumstorff, and Eileen (the late Roy) Cooper; dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Virgil was a faithful member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish in Hecker. He retired from IL Power after more than 30 years of service and was a 50 year member of the IBEW. Virgil was a jack of all trades and proudly built two of the family homes. He was highly skilled at carpentry, mechanics and obviously electrical. He was handy and helpful! He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved the outdoors. After retirement, Virgil could often be found on his property working in the yard and cutting down trees in his woods. His kind heart and dedication to family will be missed. Service: Friends may visit on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory. Memorials are appreciated to the and the . Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019