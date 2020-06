PINKLEY- Virgil William Pinkley, 62, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 12:46 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Penny Barber officiating. Arr. by Irwin Chapel.



