STILWELL- Virginia A Stilwell, age 74, of Alton, passed away September 18, 2020 at her home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fifty people or less will be allowed at the visitation on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church.



