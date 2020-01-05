|
Virginia Abney Virginia Abney born April 27, 1927 in Del Rio, Texas passed away on December 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teodoro and Emma Guardado and beloved husband, James R. Abney, Jr. She is survived by her son, Armando Abney and wife, Lori Abney and grandson Aidan Abney and daughter, Sharon Abney and husband Mitchell McDowell; sister, Margaret Guadalupe Abilez of Fairmont City, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was well known for her charitable, generous spirit and her great faith in her Lord. Service: A visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. with a chapel service to be held at 8:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020