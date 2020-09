HASTY - Virginia B. Hasty, 86, of Dupo, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia in Columbia, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10-12 p.m. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at the funeral home. Interment in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, IL. Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo



