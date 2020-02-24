|
Virginia Lindhorst Virginia Bertha Lindhorst, nee Kuni, 94 years, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Dupo, IL, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. She was born October 29, 1925, in Columbia, IL. Virginia was a retired machine operator from Harvard Interior. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL, and the American Legion Post 485 ladies auxiliary in Dupo, IL. Surviving are her son, Dale (Debra) Lindhorst, her two daughters, JoAnn (Clifford) Goodfellow and Sandra (Ray) Hebel; grandchildren, Stephanie Lhamon, Jaime Lindhorst, Gary (Michelle) Goodfellow, Robin (Billy) Williams, Rick (Lisa) Hebel, Regina (Wayne) Howard and Holly (Shane) Newcombe; great-grand- children, Harley Howard, Kasey Howard, Hunter Howard, Zackery Hebel, Kayla Paige Hill, Zander Newcombe, Destiny Newcombe, Spencer Sukup, Dawson Sukup, Devin Williams, Abigail Williams, Jacob McGowan, Haley Goodfellow, Blake McGowan, Brock McGowan, Caden Goodfellow, Jaylie Goodfellow, Brynn Lhamon, DJ Lhamon; great-great granddaughter, Adriana Hill. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lindhorst, her parents, Charles G. and Edna L., nee Schlemmer, Kuni, her brothers, Vernon Kuni, Ralph Kuni, Charles Kuni, Eugene Kuni and Erwin Kuni, her sisters, Marcella Hoock, Helen Bivins and Irene Casey, her great grandson, Devin Alexander Lhamon. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL., or Hospice of Southern Illinois. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-8 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL, with Rev. Todd Mushaney, officiating. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME, Dupo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 24, 2020