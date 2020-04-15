Virginia Brown Virginia Mae Brown, nee Redmon, 90, of Shiloh, IL, born Monday, February 3, 1930 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, IL. Virginia retired from Target as a clerk in the shipping and receiving department. She was a graduate of East St. Louis, IL High School class of 1948 and a member of First Baptist Church of O'Fallon IL. Virginia's hobby was reading. She loved life and spending time with family, friends and especially being around her children and those that surrounded her. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen A. Strohkirch; parents, Noble and Daisy, nee Klingelsmith, Redmon; brothers, Noble and Raymond Redmon; sisters, Catherine Crader and Betty Wilson; granddaughter, Angela Hembree. Surviving are her husband, Edward Louie Brown of Shiloh, IL; daughter, Brenda K. Delker of Shiloh, IL; step-sons, Richard (Donna) Brown of Paducah, KY and Michael (Cindy) Brown of Scott City, MO; grandchildren, Douglas (Shanda) Gregory, Justin Delker, Rich (Leena) Brown, Braden Brown, and Cody Brown; great grandchildren, Myra Brand, Joseph Brand, Addison Gregory, Macy Gregory; and great great granddaugther, Stella Ann Marie Zacker. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Memorial Care Center of Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Services: Private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020.