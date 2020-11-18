Virginia E Lynch
November 16, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Virginia E. Lynch, 86, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born February 5, 1934 in O'Fallon, Illinois, a daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Clatfelter) Rood. She married Raymond Lynch on March 1, 1952 in East St. Louis, Illinois and he survives. She had worked at Martha Manning Dress Factory with 20 years of dedicated service as a secretary. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Troy, Illinois and a volunteer with the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary for 10 years. She enjoyed bowling with the Senior Bowling League and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandra Petroff and Cynthia and Gary Dori; five grandchildren, Ginger and Ken Cunningham, Stephanie and Gregory Cushing, Adam and Christine Petroff and Andrew and fiancé, Brandi Harris and Brandon Dori; five great-grandchildren, Mira, Ethan, Keylie, Keegan and Lane; other extended family and friends. In
addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son Ronald Lee Lynch; a son-in-law, Steven Petroff; a sister, Dorothy Schiebel and four brothers, Oliver, Melvin, Earl and Harry Rood.
A private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, Illinois, with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating.
Memorials may be made in Virginia's honor to Bethel Baptist Church, Troy, Illinois or to Carmi Children's Home, 949 County Road 1300 N., Carmi, Illinois 62821 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com