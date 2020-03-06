|
Virginia Faries Virginia "Ginger" L. Faries, nee Bell, 86, of Dupo, IL, born Thursday, May 11, 1933, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence. Ginger was a longtime member of Centreville Bible Church. She currently attended Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL. She was a very patriotic woman and worked at the Centreville Polling Place in transportation of voters for years and loved cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Faries Sr., father, James W. Bell, and mother at birth, Edna, nee Barnes, Bell, step-mother, Helen Bell. Surviving are her children, Roberta (Tom) Zbinden, Bonnie (Tim) Knisch, Brenda (Roy) Peterson, Mike (Jaycee) Faries, Robert (Barb) Faries Jr., Jim (Bev) Faries. 16 grandchildren, Dawn (Jamie), Lucas (Christina), Joe (Jen), Lindsay, Michael, Konrad (Jessica), Rachel, Sterling, Kaytie, Robert, III, Kayla, Kasara, Will, Karalee, Kevin (Thierry), Noble, 12 great grandchildren, Carey, Samantha, Asher, Kara Grace, Micah, Colton, Weston, Kaiden, Easton, Addy, Silas, Ruby, Dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waterloo Senior Center. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020