Virginia Forehand

FOREHAND- Virginia E. Forehand, 90, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto with Father Tom Liebler as the celebrant. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements. A private Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store